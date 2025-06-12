Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Elutia FY2026 Earnings

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Elutia in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elutia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share.

Get Elutia alerts:

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Elutia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELUT

Elutia Stock Performance

Shares of ELUT opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Elutia has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elutia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elutia in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Elutia by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elutia by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,184,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elutia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Elutia by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elutia

(Get Free Report)

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.