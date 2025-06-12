Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Korro Bio FY2026 Earnings

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Korro Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.83) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korro Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($9.52) per share.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KRRO. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Korro Bio from $155.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Korro Bio from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

KRRO opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.45. Korro Bio has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Korro Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Korro Bio by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Korro Bio by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Korro Bio by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

