Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates MannKind FY2026 Earnings

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of MannKind in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

MannKind Stock Performance

MannKind stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 1.02. MannKind has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $7.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 3,294.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $150,597.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,958.36. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Binder sold 64,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $256,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,032. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,831 shares of company stock valued at $846,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

