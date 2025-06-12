Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts ACAD FY2026 Earnings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Shares of ACAD opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.65. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $314,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,769.10. This represents a 48.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,887.50. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,273 shares of company stock valued at $653,182 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,203,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,594 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,845,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,769,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 54,899 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,700,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

