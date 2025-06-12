Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts ADMA Biologics FY2026 Earnings

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADMA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 4.8%

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 0.47.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,636.80. This trade represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $814,936 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,680,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after buying an additional 2,613,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

