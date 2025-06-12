Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Alumis FY2026 Earnings

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Alumis in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt anticipates that the company will earn ($2.60) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alumis’ current full-year earnings is ($8.51) per share.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.35).

ALMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alumis to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alumis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Alumis Price Performance

Alumis stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Alumis has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martin Babler acquired 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $100,786.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 106,454 shares in the company, valued at $685,563.76. The trade was a 17.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 159,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $727,636.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,426,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,590,201.90. The trade was a 4.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 397,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,895 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alumis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresite Capital Management V LLC grew its position in shares of Alumis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 5,779,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after buying an additional 194,459 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alumis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,033,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alumis by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 173,406 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its position in shares of Alumis by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 26,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of Alumis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

