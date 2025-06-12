Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Camtek FY2026 Earnings

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Camtek in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Camtek’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Camtek from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Northland Securities set a $105.00 price target on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Camtek Price Performance

Camtek stock opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. Camtek has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $118.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Camtek by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Camtek by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 61.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Camtek by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

