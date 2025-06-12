Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts CHKP FY2026 Earnings

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver expects that the technology company will post earnings of $9.34 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $222.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $153.88 and a twelve month high of $234.36.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 31,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.