Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Codexis FY2026 Earnings

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Codexis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year. The consensus estimate for Codexis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 71.56% and a negative net margin of 96.35%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

CDXS stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Codexis has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 40,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Codexis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,699,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Codexis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 263,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Codexis by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

