Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts CYBR FY2026 Earnings

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyberArk Software in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver expects that the technology company will earn $0.43 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Stephens started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.71.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $395.59 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.87 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,957,000. Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.