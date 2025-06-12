Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Datadog FY2026 Earnings

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Datadog in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DDOG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.59.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $118.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 232.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $595,767.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,493,851.60. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,582 shares of company stock valued at $77,926,597 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 259.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after buying an additional 5,299,688 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 17,477.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,923,000 after buying an additional 3,993,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $462,910,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2,804.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,830,000 after buying an additional 2,654,512 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

