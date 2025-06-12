Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Gossamer Bio FY2026 Earnings

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOSS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

GOSS stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

