Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Immunocore FY2026 Earnings

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunocore in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.82 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMCR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Immunocore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunocore

In other Immunocore news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 807,338 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $23,994,085.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,144,060 shares in the company, valued at $63,721,463.20. This trade represents a 60.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Checkpoint Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

