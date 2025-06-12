Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Immunocore FY2026 Earnings

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunocore in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.82 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.
Immunocore Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Immunocore
In other Immunocore news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 807,338 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $23,994,085.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,144,060 shares in the company, valued at $63,721,463.20. This trade represents a 60.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Checkpoint Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.
Immunocore Company Profile
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.
