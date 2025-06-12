Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Immunovant FY2027 Earnings

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the company will earn ($3.26) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Immunovant

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $44,565.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,964.86. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $34,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,222.30. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,682 shares of company stock worth $596,619. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,097,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,435,000 after purchasing an additional 560,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,936,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,551,000 after acquiring an additional 257,445 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in Immunovant by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,536 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 15.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,894,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,743,000 after acquiring an additional 777,590 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 219.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,457,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,275,000 after buying an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.