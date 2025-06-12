Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Insmed FY2026 Earnings

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Insmed in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.24) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.56) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $97.98 on Tuesday. Insmed has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $298,838.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,285.43. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,444,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,742,347.58. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,994 shares of company stock valued at $11,320,938. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,268,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,675,000 after acquiring an additional 49,149 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,938,000 after acquiring an additional 219,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,116,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,357,000 after acquiring an additional 593,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,243,000 after buying an additional 273,759 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

