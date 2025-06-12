Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Lam Research FY2026 Earnings

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LRCX. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $76.73. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 42,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

