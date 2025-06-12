Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Materialise FY2026 Earnings

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Materialise in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year. The consensus estimate for Materialise’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Get Materialise alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Materialise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. Materialise has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $342.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Materialise had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 69.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 22,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

(Get Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.