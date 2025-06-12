Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts MiMedx Group FY2026 Earnings

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for MiMedx Group in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.10. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph H. Capper bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 529,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,220.20. This trade represents a 60.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,686,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,639,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 109,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 280,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 238,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

