Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Onto Innovation FY2026 Earnings

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Onto Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

