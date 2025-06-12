Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts CATX FY2026 Earnings

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Perspective Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share.

CATX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

NYSE CATX opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 22,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,338.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,017.92. The trade was a 58.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 22,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,375.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,799.99. This represents a 45.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 115,696 shares of company stock valued at $256,344 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,132,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 498.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 124,133 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,075,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

