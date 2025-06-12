Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Cloudflare FY2026 Earnings

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Cloudflare in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cloudflare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Cloudflare stock opened at $179.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $69.26 and a 1-year high of $181.81. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of -816.82 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 264,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $5,284,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $4,436,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,470. This represents a 80.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,976 shares of company stock worth $74,746,733. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

