Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts CVRx FY2026 Earnings

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVRx in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CVRx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share.

Get CVRx alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CVRx from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on CVRx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CVRx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of CVRx in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CVRx Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CVRX opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.30. CVRx has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 12.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 116.91%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVRx

In other news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen acquired 10,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $59,764.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,410,230.30. This represents a 0.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 78,666 shares of company stock worth $411,031 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CVRx by 10,520.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 622,370 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,852,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,713,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVRx by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,229,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,348 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CVRx by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.