Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts EVgo FY2026 Earnings

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EVgo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EVGO. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on EVgo and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

EVgo Trading Up 2.9%

EVGO stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.41. EVgo has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.11 million. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in EVgo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EVgo by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,819,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,470 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in EVgo by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 83,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in EVgo by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1,188.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 494,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 456,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 73,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $270,163.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,269 shares in the company, valued at $266,672.61. This trade represents a 50.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

