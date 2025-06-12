Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Fortinet FY2026 Earnings

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Fortinet in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.