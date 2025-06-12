Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts JSPR FY2026 Earnings

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2025

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.96) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.47) per share.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.24).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.