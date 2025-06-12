Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts JSPR FY2026 Earnings

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.96) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.47) per share.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.24).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.