Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Krystal Biotech FY2026 Earnings

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Krystal Biotech in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.65 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $215.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.13.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.29. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $122.80 and a 52-week high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.66 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

