Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Legend Biotech FY2026 Earnings

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Legend Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $195.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.83 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LEGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

