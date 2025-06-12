Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Ardelyx FY2026 Earnings

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARDX. BTIG Research started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $885.24 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $74.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 1,342.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $191,246.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,544.33. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 381,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $1,609,410.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,396,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,114,795.62. This trade represents a 18.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 681,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,411 and sold 166,809 shares valued at $708,914. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

