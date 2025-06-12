Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on AST SpaceMobile FY2026 Earnings

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AST SpaceMobile in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Canfield anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASTS. Roth Capital began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

ASTS opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AST SpaceMobile news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 545,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,450,461.75. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $147,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,950. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,728,350. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth $900,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 84,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 49,811 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 41,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

