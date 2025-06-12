Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Booking FY2026 Earnings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan forecasts that the business services provider will earn $253.89 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4,330.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.39 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BKNG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,388.37.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,466.28 on Tuesday. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,639.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,051.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4,941.07. The stock has a market cap of $177.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,034,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 13.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 179.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

