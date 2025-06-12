Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Centene FY2026 Earnings

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. Centene has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Centene by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 78.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Centene by 1.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 18.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

