Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on CRVS FY2026 Earnings

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRVS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $306.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.