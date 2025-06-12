Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on CRVS FY2026 Earnings

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $306.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
