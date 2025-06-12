Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on DNTH FY2026 Earnings

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.44) for the year. The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%.

DNTH has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of DNTH stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.36. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $32.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 2,013.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,030.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

