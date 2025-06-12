Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Dynatrace FY2026 Earnings

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Dynatrace in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year. The consensus estimate for Dynatrace’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Dynatrace stock opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

