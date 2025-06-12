Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Editas Medicine FY2026 Earnings

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.36.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 340.96%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($76.00) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 45.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 250.0% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Editas Medicine by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 15,192 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $26,130.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,085.04. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $28,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

