Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on EYPT FY2026 Earnings

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.35) for the year. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EYPT. Mizuho lowered their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of EYPT opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.61. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 410.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 197,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 145,065 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

