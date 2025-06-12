Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Five9 FY2026 Earnings

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Five9 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.06 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -142.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.20. Five9 has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $342,178.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,022.54. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Andy Dignan sold 4,845 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $136,532.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 227,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,503.02. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,866 shares of company stock worth $913,434 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 7,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

