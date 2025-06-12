Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Gilead Sciences FY2026 Earnings

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $9.39 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GILD. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7%

GILD stock opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,578.68. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

