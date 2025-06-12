Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on GoDaddy FY2026 Earnings

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for GoDaddy in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan expects that the technology company will post earnings of $7.13 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY opened at $176.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $135.73 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.07.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,134,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,697,000 after buying an additional 462,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,808,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,778,000 after buying an additional 395,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,245,000 after buying an additional 90,810 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,931,000 after buying an additional 67,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,317,000 after acquiring an additional 401,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $89,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,536.85. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total value of $1,246,442.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,500,807.15. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,374 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

