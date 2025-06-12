Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on JANX FY2026 Earnings

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Janux Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.43) for the year. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JANX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of JANX opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.96. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%.

In related news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $106,755.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,912.17. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,430,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

