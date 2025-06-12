Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on MLTX FY2026 Earnings

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.78) for the year. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MLTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,341,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,167 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,059,000 after purchasing an additional 363,394 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,772,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 840,731 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,434,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,056,000 after purchasing an additional 123,151 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,280,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 149,724 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

