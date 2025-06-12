Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on NeuroPace FY2026 Earnings

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of NeuroPace in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NeuroPace’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NPCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NeuroPace Stock Down 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $388.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.03.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 205.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 168,136 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $2,664,955.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,325,454.15. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroPace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,468,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroPace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,874,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,153,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 561,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 511,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in NeuroPace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,727,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.