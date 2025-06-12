Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Short Interest Down 74.9% in May

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the May 15th total of 808,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.