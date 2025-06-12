Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Short Interest Down 74.9% in May

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the May 15th total of 808,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%
NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF
The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.
