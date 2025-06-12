Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.62 and its 200 day moving average is $132.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,963,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,983 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

