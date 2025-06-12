Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of AMZN opened at $213.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.