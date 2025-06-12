Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 3,878.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,050 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 84,862 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CATY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,000. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.17 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.