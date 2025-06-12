Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Trading 6.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLA – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 1,450,724 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,097,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Celsius Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.42.

About Celsius Resources

Celsius Resources Limited is an ASX and LSE listed exploration and development company focusing on its portfolio of copper-gold assets located in the Philippines.

The Company’s flagship project is the Maalinao-CaigutanBiyog (MCB) Project, a world-class copper-gold project which is situated on the country’s main island – about 320 km north of Manila.

