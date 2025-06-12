Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 378.94 ($5.14) and traded as high as GBX 574 ($7.78). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 564 ($7.65), with a volume of 893,628 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHG

Chemring Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 429.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 378.94. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 690.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 7 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chemring Group had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemring Group PLC will post 24.8815166 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 857.06%.

About Chemring Group

(Get Free Report)

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.