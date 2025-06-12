Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 265.10 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 296.50 ($4.02). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 295.50 ($4.01), with a volume of 132,428 shares trading hands.

Chesnara Stock Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 265.10. The company has a market cap of £449.62 million, a P/E ratio of 107.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2.56 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Chesnara had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesnara plc will post 25.3183154 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesnara Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesnara

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 23.95 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.61. Chesnara’s payout ratio is 875.33%.

In other Chesnara news, insider Steve Murray purchased 11,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £29,952.64 ($40,602.74). 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesnara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.