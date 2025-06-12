China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.60. 18,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 64,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded China Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

